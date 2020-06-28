All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

3252 Mars Hill St

3252 Mars Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

3252 Mars Hill Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom and 1 bath with fenced yard, corner lot, wood floors. updated kitchen, shed, Decatur Schools. Central air included.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1937. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
MSD Decatur Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3252 Mars Hill St have any available units?
3252 Mars Hill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3252 Mars Hill St have?
Some of 3252 Mars Hill St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3252 Mars Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
3252 Mars Hill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 Mars Hill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3252 Mars Hill St is pet friendly.
Does 3252 Mars Hill St offer parking?
No, 3252 Mars Hill St does not offer parking.
Does 3252 Mars Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3252 Mars Hill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 Mars Hill St have a pool?
No, 3252 Mars Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 3252 Mars Hill St have accessible units?
No, 3252 Mars Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 Mars Hill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3252 Mars Hill St does not have units with dishwashers.
