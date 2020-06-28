3252 Mars Hill St

Amenities
This is a 3 bedroom and 1 bath with fenced yard, corner lot, wood floors. updated kitchen, shed, Decatur Schools. Central air included.
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1937. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
Yes, Pets are welcome.
MSD Decatur Schools
CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.
"From our family to yours, welcome home."