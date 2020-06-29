All apartments in Indianapolis
3007 Corbin Drive
3007 Corbin Drive

3007 Corbin Drive
Location

3007 Corbin Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Half Off 1st Month Rent!....This wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 full bath home offers a great backyard for all your outside entertaining needs. A large 2.5 car attached garage offers an abundance of storage space also possibly doubling as an extra entertainment area. New flooring and cabinetry in kitchen offer an ideal space for the family to congregate. This great Perry Township location provides easy access to highways and many wonderful Indianapolis attractions. Home rents for $1350.00 per month with matching deposit of $1350.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Corbin Drive have any available units?
3007 Corbin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3007 Corbin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Corbin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Corbin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 Corbin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3007 Corbin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Corbin Drive offers parking.
Does 3007 Corbin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Corbin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Corbin Drive have a pool?
No, 3007 Corbin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Corbin Drive have accessible units?
No, 3007 Corbin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Corbin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Corbin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Corbin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Corbin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
