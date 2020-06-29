3007 Corbin Drive

Amenities

Half Off 1st Month Rent!....This wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 full bath home offers a great backyard for all your outside entertaining needs. A large 2.5 car attached garage offers an abundance of storage space also possibly doubling as an extra entertainment area. New flooring and cabinetry in kitchen offer an ideal space for the family to congregate. This great Perry Township location provides easy access to highways and many wonderful Indianapolis attractions. Home rents for $1350.00 per month with matching deposit of $1350.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.