2509 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Near Eastside
This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home has lots of unique features. There have been lots of upgrades and your new rental has a very modern feel. There is a 2 car detached garage as well. You will definitely enjoy the Fireplace in the Living room. You must see this home right away before its gone! Refrigerator and stove will be placed at the time of rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
