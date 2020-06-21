All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2509 East 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2509 East 10th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2509 East 10th Street

2509 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2509 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home has lots of unique features. There have been lots of upgrades and your new rental has a very modern feel. There is a 2 car detached garage as well. You will definitely enjoy the Fireplace in the Living room. You must see this home right away before its gone! Refrigerator and stove will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 East 10th Street have any available units?
2509 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 East 10th Street have?
Some of 2509 East 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2509 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2509 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2509 East 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2509 East 10th Street offers parking.
Does 2509 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 2509 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2509 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 2509 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College