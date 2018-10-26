All apartments in Indianapolis
1462 S Illinois St
1462 S Illinois St

1462 South Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Location

1462 South Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coming Soon!! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home has a lot of space for family. Sit at the very end of the street which you do not have any neighbors. This home is currently being rehab for the perfect tenant. Ask about being put on the holding list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 S Illinois St have any available units?
1462 S Illinois St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1462 S Illinois St currently offering any rent specials?
1462 S Illinois St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 S Illinois St pet-friendly?
No, 1462 S Illinois St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1462 S Illinois St offer parking?
No, 1462 S Illinois St does not offer parking.
Does 1462 S Illinois St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 S Illinois St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 S Illinois St have a pool?
No, 1462 S Illinois St does not have a pool.
Does 1462 S Illinois St have accessible units?
No, 1462 S Illinois St does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 S Illinois St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1462 S Illinois St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1462 S Illinois St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1462 S Illinois St does not have units with air conditioning.

