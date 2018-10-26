1462 South Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225 Near Southside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Coming Soon!! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home has a lot of space for family. Sit at the very end of the street which you do not have any neighbors. This home is currently being rehab for the perfect tenant. Ask about being put on the holding list!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1462 S Illinois St have any available units?
1462 S Illinois St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.