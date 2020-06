Amenities

You'll enjoy the character of this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Little Flower. Hardwood floors in the Living Room and new carpet in the Bedroom. The stove and refrigerator are included and the kitchen has been freshly painted. There is extra storage between the kitchen and bedroom that can be used as a pantry, linen closet or clothes closet. The basement has a stacked washer & dryer and tons of storage space for anything extra you might have.