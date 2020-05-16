All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11319 Cuyahoga Drive

11319 Cuyahoga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11319 Cuyahoga Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This home is located off of 42nd & German Church and is within minutes of schools, grocery stores and Winding Ridge Golf Course. This property features a large, open floor plan with a living room/family room combo, large eat-in kitchen with tons of counter space, 2-car attached garage, lots of natural light, and large backyard. All bedrooms have a large closet. Master suite is HUGE and features a walk-in closet and a full bath. Pets Negotiable.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11319 Cuyahoga Drive have any available units?
11319 Cuyahoga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 11319 Cuyahoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11319 Cuyahoga Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11319 Cuyahoga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11319 Cuyahoga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11319 Cuyahoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11319 Cuyahoga Drive does offer parking.
Does 11319 Cuyahoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11319 Cuyahoga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11319 Cuyahoga Drive have a pool?
No, 11319 Cuyahoga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11319 Cuyahoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 11319 Cuyahoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11319 Cuyahoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11319 Cuyahoga Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11319 Cuyahoga Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11319 Cuyahoga Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
