11319 Cuyahoga Drive

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



This home is located off of 42nd & German Church and is within minutes of schools, grocery stores and Winding Ridge Golf Course. This property features a large, open floor plan with a living room/family room combo, large eat-in kitchen with tons of counter space, 2-car attached garage, lots of natural light, and large backyard. All bedrooms have a large closet. Master suite is HUGE and features a walk-in closet and a full bath. Pets Negotiable.

