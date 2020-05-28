All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 108 North Grant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
108 North Grant Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:54 AM

108 North Grant Avenue

108 North Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

108 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Amazing Home is Move-In Ready for you and your family. Offering 3 bedrooms and 1 bath this duplex is the perfect place for you to live. There are lots of updates through the entire home, lots of modern amenities and reasons you will want to check out this home before its too late. These amenities you will especially enjoy are new security fence and new security light, new vinyl flooring, new paint, new kitchen counter tops, new garbage disposal, and washer and dryer hookups. The home is super clean with a modern and open feel. Bring along your own appliances and make it your home. View unit 110 as well! CALL TODAY to see this place before its already rented!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 North Grant Avenue have any available units?
108 North Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 108 North Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 North Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 North Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 108 North Grant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 108 North Grant Avenue offer parking?
No, 108 North Grant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 108 North Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 North Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 North Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 North Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 North Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 North Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 North Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 North Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 North Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 North Grant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College