108 North Grant Avenue

This Amazing Home is Move-In Ready for you and your family. Offering 3 bedrooms and 1 bath this duplex is the perfect place for you to live. There are lots of updates through the entire home, lots of modern amenities and reasons you will want to check out this home before its too late. These amenities you will especially enjoy are new security fence and new security light, new vinyl flooring, new paint, new kitchen counter tops, new garbage disposal, and washer and dryer hookups. The home is super clean with a modern and open feel. Bring along your own appliances and make it your home. View unit 110 as well! CALL TODAY to see this place before its already rented!