651 Village Place North Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Totally updated townhouse with new appliances. In house Washer/dyer hookup. Hardwood floor and granite counter top. 1.5 bathroom with new wooden deck and large count yard. Please call Wendy at 3174570389 to arrange showing.