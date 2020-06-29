10815 N Park Ave

Amenities

This wonderful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch style home located in Indianapolis with Carmel Schools won\'t last long. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living room and separate dining room area. Ceiling fans and blinds provided in many of the rooms is a nice perk. Lots of upgrades in each bathroom such as tile floors, updated vanity and fixtures. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, a separate pantry and it stocked with a fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The laminate hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining area will make cleaning a breeze. Outdoor amenities include a fenced yard and lovely 3 seasons room. 1 car attached garage. Carmel School District



Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer included!



Security Deposit = $1,399



Pet Policy: No cats allowed. Only dogs allowed.



Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two dogs. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



A Step Ahead Management has been hired by the home owner just to lease the home. The home owner will act as the property manager and handle all rent and maintenance during the time of the lease.



