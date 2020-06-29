All apartments in Hamilton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10815 N Park Ave

10815 Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10815 Park Ave, Hamilton County, IN 46280

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f4bc070f7 ----
This wonderful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch style home located in Indianapolis with Carmel Schools won\'t last long. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large living room and separate dining room area. Ceiling fans and blinds provided in many of the rooms is a nice perk. Lots of upgrades in each bathroom such as tile floors, updated vanity and fixtures. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space, a separate pantry and it stocked with a fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The laminate hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining area will make cleaning a breeze. Outdoor amenities include a fenced yard and lovely 3 seasons room. 1 car attached garage. Carmel School District

Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer included!

Security Deposit = $1,399

Pet Policy: No cats allowed. Only dogs allowed.

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two dogs. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

A Step Ahead Management has been hired by the home owner just to lease the home. The home owner will act as the property manager and handle all rent and maintenance during the time of the lease.

1 Car Attached Garage
Fence
Pets Allowed
Storage Shed
Stove
Sunroom
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10815 N Park Ave have any available units?
10815 N Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
What amenities does 10815 N Park Ave have?
Some of 10815 N Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10815 N Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10815 N Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10815 N Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10815 N Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10815 N Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10815 N Park Ave offers parking.
Does 10815 N Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10815 N Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10815 N Park Ave have a pool?
No, 10815 N Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10815 N Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 10815 N Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10815 N Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10815 N Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10815 N Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10815 N Park Ave has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

