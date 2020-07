Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving guest parking hot tub trash valet yoga

Retreat to your personal haven at The Sanctuary at Fishers; located just north of Indianapolis in coveted Hamilton County. Just outside our community you will find upscale dining and shopping, an abundance of recreational activities, top-rated schools, and a healthy local economy. The Fishers, Indiana, community has been ranked #1 for Fastest Growing Communities by Kelly School of Business and is #11 on Movoto Real Estate's Safest Cities in America list. Minutes from two major interstates, your commute to and from wherever you need to go will be seamless. The Sanctuary couples a fantastic location and surrounding community with upscale interiors, landscaped grounds and superb resident amenities. Wooded areas and peaceful ponds create the ideal environment for relaxation and comfort. If you are looking for the perfect one, two, or three bedroom home, look no further. The Sanctuary at Fishers welcomes you home.