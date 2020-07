Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Honey Creek apartments have the perfect location, great amenities, spacious floor plans, and are easily within your budget. What are you waiting for? You'll be less than 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis: even closer to fine dining, museums, night life, and sporting events. We designed Honey Creek with the simple comforts of fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer connections, a nature trail, and expansive living space. Our superior service and hands-on staff will make you feel right at home. Honey Creek is located in the Four Star Center Grove School District.