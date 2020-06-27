All apartments in Greenwood
92 Snowflake Cir
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

92 Snowflake Cir

92 Snowflake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

92 Snowflake Circle, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Outstanding South Side Home with Fenced Yard! - Beautiful and updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Newer laminate flooring on the entire first floor, freshly painted exterior trim. Upstairs has loft area for extra living room/kids playroom space, large master bathroom with outstanding remodeled bathroom. Newly installed privacy fence for backyard, mini barn, and a deck for outdoor relaxing. Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). Washer/Dryer included. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4308409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

