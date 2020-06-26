895 Blue Ash Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely 3 BR Perfectly Located Seperated Master BR - Located on a large corner lot, this home boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, large sun drenched windows, kitchen island and walk in pantry. Master bedroom suite is tucked away from the other 2 for increased privacy with large walk in closet, garden tub, full size shower, double sink vanity and linen closet. Large laundry room off garage for added convenience. Builder upgrades include 12 x 10 concrete patio and 10 ft ceilings throughout home. Convenient to I65, shopping schools and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3988344)