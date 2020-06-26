All apartments in Greenwood
Greenwood, IN
895 Blue Ash Trl
895 Blue Ash Trl

895 Blue Ash Trl · No Longer Available
Location

895 Blue Ash Trl, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Lovely 3 BR Perfectly Located Seperated Master BR - Located on a large corner lot, this home boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, large sun drenched windows, kitchen island and walk in pantry. Master bedroom suite is tucked away from the other 2 for increased privacy with large walk in closet, garden tub, full size shower, double sink vanity and linen closet. Large laundry room off garage for added convenience. Builder upgrades include 12 x 10 concrete patio and 10 ft ceilings throughout home. Convenient to I65, shopping schools and restaurants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3988344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 Blue Ash Trl have any available units?
895 Blue Ash Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 895 Blue Ash Trl have?
Some of 895 Blue Ash Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Blue Ash Trl currently offering any rent specials?
895 Blue Ash Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Blue Ash Trl pet-friendly?
No, 895 Blue Ash Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 895 Blue Ash Trl offer parking?
Yes, 895 Blue Ash Trl offers parking.
Does 895 Blue Ash Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 895 Blue Ash Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Blue Ash Trl have a pool?
No, 895 Blue Ash Trl does not have a pool.
Does 895 Blue Ash Trl have accessible units?
No, 895 Blue Ash Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Blue Ash Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 895 Blue Ash Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
