88 Keran Manor Court

Nice smaller well-maintained community (Meridian Manor) that is located very close to Greenwood Mall and 1-65 S. Two bedroom/1 bath condo. All appliances included with a stackable washer/dryer in the unit. All new paint and vinyl hardwood flooring throughout. This does include a one car carport. Home is on the main level with a nice outdoor patio. There is no smoking or pets allowed in the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
