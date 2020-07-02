88 Keran Manor Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice smaller well-maintained community (Meridian Manor) that is located very close to Greenwood Mall and 1-65 S. Two bedroom/1 bath condo. All appliances included with a stackable washer/dryer in the unit. All new paint and vinyl hardwood flooring throughout. This does include a one car carport. Home is on the main level with a nice outdoor patio. There is no smoking or pets allowed in the unit.