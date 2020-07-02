All apartments in Greenwood
88 Keran Manor Court

Location

88 Keran Manor Court, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice smaller well-maintained community (Meridian Manor) that is located very close to Greenwood Mall and 1-65 S. Two bedroom/1 bath condo. All appliances included with a stackable washer/dryer in the unit. All new paint and vinyl hardwood flooring throughout. This does include a one car carport. Home is on the main level with a nice outdoor patio. There is no smoking or pets allowed in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Keran Manor Court have any available units?
88 Keran Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Keran Manor Court have?
Some of 88 Keran Manor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Keran Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
88 Keran Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Keran Manor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Keran Manor Court is pet friendly.
Does 88 Keran Manor Court offer parking?
Yes, 88 Keran Manor Court offers parking.
Does 88 Keran Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Keran Manor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Keran Manor Court have a pool?
No, 88 Keran Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 88 Keran Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 88 Keran Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Keran Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Keran Manor Court has units with dishwashers.
