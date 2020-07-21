All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

693 Cembra Drive

693 Cembra · No Longer Available
Location

693 Cembra, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fresh paint, new carpet, and new laminate throughout this gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath. This home has so much to offer. As soon as you walk through the door you are greeted with a large family room with plenty of natural light and a gas fireplace. Large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage with all of your large kitchen appliances. Upstairs you are greeted with large loft area which would be perfect for an office or workout area. All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Full Size Washer & Dryer. Fully fenced privacy fenced backyard. 2 Car Attached Garage.
Don't wait, call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!
$50.00 Application fee per adult

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 693 Cembra Drive have any available units?
693 Cembra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 693 Cembra Drive have?
Some of 693 Cembra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 693 Cembra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
693 Cembra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 693 Cembra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 693 Cembra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 693 Cembra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 693 Cembra Drive offers parking.
Does 693 Cembra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 693 Cembra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 693 Cembra Drive have a pool?
No, 693 Cembra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 693 Cembra Drive have accessible units?
No, 693 Cembra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 693 Cembra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 693 Cembra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
