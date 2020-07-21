693 Cembra Drive

Amenities
Fresh paint, new carpet, and new laminate throughout this gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath. This home has so much to offer. As soon as you walk through the door you are greeted with a large family room with plenty of natural light and a gas fireplace. Large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage with all of your large kitchen appliances. Upstairs you are greeted with large loft area which would be perfect for an office or workout area. All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Full Size Washer & Dryer. Fully fenced privacy fenced backyard. 2 Car Attached Garage.
Don't wait, call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!
$50.00 Application fee per adult
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.