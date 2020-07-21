693 Cembra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fresh paint, new carpet, and new laminate throughout this gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath. This home has so much to offer. As soon as you walk through the door you are greeted with a large family room with plenty of natural light and a gas fireplace. Large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage with all of your large kitchen appliances. Upstairs you are greeted with large loft area which would be perfect for an office or workout area. All bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Full Size Washer & Dryer. Fully fenced privacy fenced backyard. 2 Car Attached Garage.

Don't wait, call 317-900-4161 to set up a showing!

$50.00 Application fee per adult



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.