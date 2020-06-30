629 Cembra Dr.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - GREENWOOD: Averitt & Worthsville
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story with Living room, dining area, kitchen, breakfast bar, and laundry room. Newly renovated, carpet replaced and fresh paint. New quartz countertops and kitchen cabinets. Door between kitchen and the laundry improves the living area insulation in cold winters and hot summers. Ground floor has new laminate. Water softener and osmosis system for drinking water. Move-in ready.
Interior Features include: Fresh paint, new carpet, nice laminate flooring, mini blinds, laundry hook-up, fireplace
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, pond view, community park, fenced yard, covered front porch, concrete patio,
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer
CENTRAL AIR: YES Brand New
LEASE TERMS:
15month lease required
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
