629 Cembra Dr.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - GREENWOOD: Averitt & Worthsville

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story with Living room, dining area, kitchen, breakfast bar, and laundry room. Newly renovated, carpet replaced and fresh paint. New quartz countertops and kitchen cabinets. Door between kitchen and the laundry improves the living area insulation in cold winters and hot summers. Ground floor has new laminate. Water softener and osmosis system for drinking water. Move-in ready.



Interior Features include: Fresh paint, new carpet, nice laminate flooring, mini blinds, laundry hook-up, fireplace

Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, pond view, community park, fenced yard, covered front porch, concrete patio,



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer

CENTRAL AIR: YES Brand New



LEASE TERMS:

15month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE5349740)