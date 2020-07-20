All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 500 North Meridian Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
500 North Meridian Street
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

500 North Meridian Street

500 N Meridian St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

500 N Meridian St, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Industrial flex space for lease. Building for lease is the 2nd building behind the main building. 600sf office and 600sf warehouse with 20ft ceilings. Office has hardwood floors and has just been updated. New bathroom being finished but bathrooms in main building can be utilized until complete. Area fenced for added security. Rental amount includes water and sewer paid for landlord. Tenant pays all other utilities and tenants insurance. Main building occupied by Construction company and flooring company. Any type of trade would be perfect for this location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 North Meridian Street have any available units?
500 North Meridian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 500 North Meridian Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 North Meridian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 North Meridian Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 North Meridian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 500 North Meridian Street offer parking?
No, 500 North Meridian Street does not offer parking.
Does 500 North Meridian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 North Meridian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 North Meridian Street have a pool?
No, 500 North Meridian Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 North Meridian Street have accessible units?
No, 500 North Meridian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 North Meridian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 North Meridian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 North Meridian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 North Meridian Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconiesGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University