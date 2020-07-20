500 North Meridian Street

Amenities

Industrial flex space for lease. Building for lease is the 2nd building behind the main building. 600sf office and 600sf warehouse with 20ft ceilings. Office has hardwood floors and has just been updated. New bathroom being finished but bathrooms in main building can be utilized until complete. Area fenced for added security. Rental amount includes water and sewer paid for landlord. Tenant pays all other utilities and tenants insurance. Main building occupied by Construction company and flooring company. Any type of trade would be perfect for this location.