Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

THIS 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IS LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM ISOM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN GREENWOOD, PARKS, LIBRARY, SHOPPING, DINING AND MINUTES TO EVERYTHING. LARGE DETACHED TWO CAR GARAGE, FRESHLY PAINTED W/ NEW WINDOWS, UPDATED BATHROOMS, NEW CENTRAL HVAC SYSTEM & HOT WATER HEATER. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN AND ISLAND, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN LAUNDRY ROOM, FORMAL LIVING RM & DINING RM WITH HUGE FENCED IN YARD AND MUCH MORE!