Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

429 Legacy Blvd.

429 Legacy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

429 Legacy Boulevard, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - GREENWOOD : MAIN & ARLINGTON (Homecoming at University Park)

Living room, Family Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen and loft.
Interior Features include: New paint, mini blinds, ceiling fans, laundry hook-up, fireplace, Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, community park, pool,

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, Stove and Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Sorry No Pets

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Gas stove hook-up, Electric dryer hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2746097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Legacy Blvd. have any available units?
429 Legacy Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Legacy Blvd. have?
Some of 429 Legacy Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Legacy Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
429 Legacy Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Legacy Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 429 Legacy Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 429 Legacy Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 429 Legacy Blvd. offers parking.
Does 429 Legacy Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Legacy Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Legacy Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 429 Legacy Blvd. has a pool.
Does 429 Legacy Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 429 Legacy Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Legacy Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Legacy Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

