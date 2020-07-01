429 Legacy Blvd.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - GREENWOOD : MAIN & ARLINGTON (Homecoming at University Park)
Living room, Family Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen and loft.
Interior Features include: New paint, mini blinds, ceiling fans, laundry hook-up, fireplace, Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, community park, pool,
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, Stove and Refrigerator
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Sorry No Pets
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Gas stove hook-up, Electric dryer hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
(RLNE2746097)