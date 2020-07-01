429 Legacy Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - GREENWOOD : MAIN & ARLINGTON (Homecoming at University Park)



Living room, Family Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen and loft.

Interior Features include: New paint, mini blinds, ceiling fans, laundry hook-up, fireplace, Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, community park, pool,



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, Stove and Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS:

15 month lease required

Sorry No Pets



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Gas stove hook-up, Electric dryer hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE2746097)