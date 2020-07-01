412 W Main Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Charming home in Greenwood Indiana - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home is conveniently located just minutes from the shops, restraunts and local employment opportunities in historic downtown Greenwood! Situated on a quiet, tree lined street, with 3 bedrooms,1 bath, ample storage, upstairs bonus space, and an expansive back deck, this home is perfect for any family! Available for move in February 7th. Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent:$1075.00

Security Deposit: $1075.00 Required Upon Application Approval in Full, No Exceptions



Additional fees for pets applies. **non-refundable

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



