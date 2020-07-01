All apartments in Greenwood
Greenwood, IN
412 W Main Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

412 W Main Street

412 Main Street West · No Longer Available
Location

412 Main Street West, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Charming home in Greenwood Indiana - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home is conveniently located just minutes from the shops, restraunts and local employment opportunities in historic downtown Greenwood! Situated on a quiet, tree lined street, with 3 bedrooms,1 bath, ample storage, upstairs bonus space, and an expansive back deck, this home is perfect for any family! Available for move in February 7th. Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent:$1075.00
Security Deposit: $1075.00 Required Upon Application Approval in Full, No Exceptions

Additional fees for pets applies. **non-refundable
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

(RLNE5527024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 W Main Street have any available units?
412 W Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 412 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 W Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 W Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 W Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 412 W Main Street offer parking?
No, 412 W Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 412 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 W Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 412 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 412 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 412 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 W Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 W Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

