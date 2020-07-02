All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 389 Springfield Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
389 Springfield Circle
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

389 Springfield Circle

389 Springfield Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

389 Springfield Circle, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Home on Cul-de-sac 1/3 Acre Lot. Fenced rear yard. 2000 sq ft of conditioned living space plus a 380 sqft 2 car garage. Beautiful Fieldstone gas fireplace located in Living Room. Large Master Suite with walk in shower, double vanity and large walk in Closet. Laminate hardwood throughout the entire first floor. Oversized kitchen with large pantry with plenty of space for the Chief in your family. Upstairs has a huge recreation room with plenty of space to entertain and for kids to play. Very Close to Freedom Springs Greenwood Aquatics Park, Local Parks, Greenwood Middle School, Local Shopping, US31, and Interstate 65. Cats and Dogs under 50lbs may be allowed with management approval.
($50 OFF IF LEASED BY FEBRUARY 1ST!!!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 Springfield Circle have any available units?
389 Springfield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 389 Springfield Circle have?
Some of 389 Springfield Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 Springfield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
389 Springfield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 Springfield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 389 Springfield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 389 Springfield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 389 Springfield Circle offers parking.
Does 389 Springfield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 Springfield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 Springfield Circle have a pool?
No, 389 Springfield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 389 Springfield Circle have accessible units?
No, 389 Springfield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 389 Springfield Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 389 Springfield Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl
Greenwood, IN 46142
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University