389 Springfield Circle

3 bedroom 2.5 bath Home on Cul-de-sac 1/3 Acre Lot. Fenced rear yard. 2000 sq ft of conditioned living space plus a 380 sqft 2 car garage. Beautiful Fieldstone gas fireplace located in Living Room. Large Master Suite with walk in shower, double vanity and large walk in Closet. Laminate hardwood throughout the entire first floor. Oversized kitchen with large pantry with plenty of space for the Chief in your family. Upstairs has a huge recreation room with plenty of space to entertain and for kids to play. Very Close to Freedom Springs Greenwood Aquatics Park, Local Parks, Greenwood Middle School, Local Shopping, US31, and Interstate 65. Cats and Dogs under 50lbs may be allowed with management approval.

($50 OFF IF LEASED BY FEBRUARY 1ST!!!)