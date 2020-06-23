3070 Limber Pine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel hot tub fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story home is located in Whiteland, IN. This home features an open concept home with a wood burning fireplace complete with a white mantle. The kitchen has an expansive amount of cabinetry, a full-sized island, stainless steel appliances and tons of countertop space. The flooring is a luxury vinyl-plank in the living area, kitchen, and bathrooms and the bedrooms are all plush neutral-toned carpeting. The master suite includes a deep soak spa tub with jets, spacious closet and bonus storage! The backyard is fenced in and provides a patio, perfect for entertaining guests. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.