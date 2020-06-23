All apartments in Greenwood
3070 Limber Pine Drive

3070 Limber Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3070 Limber Pine Drive, Greenwood, IN 46184

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story home is located in Whiteland, IN. This home features an open concept home with a wood burning fireplace complete with a white mantle. The kitchen has an expansive amount of cabinetry, a full-sized island, stainless steel appliances and tons of countertop space. The flooring is a luxury vinyl-plank in the living area, kitchen, and bathrooms and the bedrooms are all plush neutral-toned carpeting. The master suite includes a deep soak spa tub with jets, spacious closet and bonus storage! The backyard is fenced in and provides a patio, perfect for entertaining guests. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3070 Limber Pine Drive have any available units?
3070 Limber Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3070 Limber Pine Drive have?
Some of 3070 Limber Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3070 Limber Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3070 Limber Pine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3070 Limber Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3070 Limber Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3070 Limber Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 3070 Limber Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3070 Limber Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3070 Limber Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3070 Limber Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 3070 Limber Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3070 Limber Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3070 Limber Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3070 Limber Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3070 Limber Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
