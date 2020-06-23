All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 2960 Sentiment Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
2960 Sentiment Lane
Last updated December 4 2019 at 6:29 PM

2960 Sentiment Lane

2960 Sentiment Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2960 Sentiment Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 2 story home is situated in a prime area! Home features a great rocking porch worthy covered front porch, large sunlit windows, and an open floor plan. Home includes a formal living room, a great family room, and a loft for extra space. The kitchen is updated with modern appliances and ample counter and cabinet space, great for storage! Master suite is spacious and includes a walk in closet! This home is just minutes to I-65 and lots of shopping and dining!

To apply go to : www.GoalProperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Sentiment Lane have any available units?
2960 Sentiment Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 Sentiment Lane have?
Some of 2960 Sentiment Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Sentiment Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Sentiment Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Sentiment Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2960 Sentiment Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2960 Sentiment Lane offer parking?
No, 2960 Sentiment Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2960 Sentiment Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 Sentiment Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Sentiment Lane have a pool?
No, 2960 Sentiment Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Sentiment Lane have accessible units?
No, 2960 Sentiment Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Sentiment Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 Sentiment Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University