2935 Branch Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:54 PM

2935 Branch Street

2935 Branch St · No Longer Available
Location

2935 Branch St, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You Will Enjoy The Oversized Master Bedroom With Private Bath And Large Walk-In Closet. You Can Soak In The Garden Tub With Shower Combination. The Loft Is Gigantic, And The 2nd And 3 Bedrooms Have Ample Space And Great Closets. The Deck Gives You A Great Space For Cook Outs Or Simply A Space To Enjoy The Well Manicured Lawn. This Home Will Wow You! Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

