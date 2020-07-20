2935 Branch Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You Will Enjoy The Oversized Master Bedroom With Private Bath And Large Walk-In Closet. You Can Soak In The Garden Tub With Shower Combination. The Loft Is Gigantic, And The 2nd And 3 Bedrooms Have Ample Space And Great Closets. The Deck Gives You A Great Space For Cook Outs Or Simply A Space To Enjoy The Well Manicured Lawn. This Home Will Wow You! Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.