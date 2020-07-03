2493 Grand Fir Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fire pit

Wonderful 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and half bathrooms. Home welcomes you to an open living room / dining room split by quarter wall, see through to kitchen, which has all appliances with a large window and window seat. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and bathroom. Exterior has full privacy fenced in back yard with a little fire pit.

