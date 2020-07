Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely spotless two bedroom, large loft home in Greenwood. This home is magnificent inside and out. Inside has all new finishes; carpet, paint, tile, granite and the list goes on. Master gardener has touched the grounds and made this a cozy bird sanctuary. Enjoy pulling in to your attached two-car garage. Rear yard has full privacy fence. This home is close to I-65, downtown Greenwood, the Water Park, Groceries, Shopping and Fine Restaurants. It's a must see.