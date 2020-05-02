2434 Harvest Moon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Available 02/11/19 Newly renovated home in Greenwood! Located in a great neighborhood near lots of restaurants, the Greenwood Park Mall, and downtown Franklin. Also, very close to I-65 for commuters. Great finishes including oil rubbed bronze light fixtures, faucets, and doors. Cherry finished kitchen cabinet with mosaic back splash. Freshly painted neutral colors throughout. Brand new stainless refrigerator, stove & range. Upgraded modern light fixture throughout and a great back yard. New floor in the kitchen, living room and bathroom! Everything is ready to go!



