2434 Harvest Moon Drive

2434 Harvest Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2434 Harvest Moon Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Available 02/11/19 Newly renovated home in Greenwood! Located in a great neighborhood near lots of restaurants, the Greenwood Park Mall, and downtown Franklin. Also, very close to I-65 for commuters. Great finishes including oil rubbed bronze light fixtures, faucets, and doors. Cherry finished kitchen cabinet with mosaic back splash. Freshly painted neutral colors throughout. Brand new stainless refrigerator, stove & range. Upgraded modern light fixture throughout and a great back yard. New floor in the kitchen, living room and bathroom! Everything is ready to go!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/6da2f375-5cba-4864-b944-0423e674b7e8?property_unit_id=e4436088-5e81-4135-923d-21bba5884a81

(RLNE4658362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 Harvest Moon Drive have any available units?
2434 Harvest Moon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 Harvest Moon Drive have?
Some of 2434 Harvest Moon Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 Harvest Moon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Harvest Moon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Harvest Moon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2434 Harvest Moon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 2434 Harvest Moon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2434 Harvest Moon Drive offers parking.
Does 2434 Harvest Moon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 Harvest Moon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Harvest Moon Drive have a pool?
No, 2434 Harvest Moon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2434 Harvest Moon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2434 Harvest Moon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Harvest Moon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 Harvest Moon Drive has units with dishwashers.
