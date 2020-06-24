All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2214 Summer Breeze Way

2214 Summer Breeze · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Summer Breeze, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Receive $500 Off First Full Months Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,325 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4638835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Summer Breeze Way have any available units?
2214 Summer Breeze Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Summer Breeze Way have?
Some of 2214 Summer Breeze Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Summer Breeze Way currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Summer Breeze Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Summer Breeze Way pet-friendly?
No, 2214 Summer Breeze Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 2214 Summer Breeze Way offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Summer Breeze Way offers parking.
Does 2214 Summer Breeze Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Summer Breeze Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Summer Breeze Way have a pool?
No, 2214 Summer Breeze Way does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Summer Breeze Way have accessible units?
No, 2214 Summer Breeze Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Summer Breeze Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 Summer Breeze Way has units with dishwashers.
