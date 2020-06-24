All apartments in Greenwood
Location

1874 Blue Lake Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 BR, 2.5 bath home offers large entry area, open loft area as an extra living room or play room, w/d hookups upstairs, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, shower, and garden tub with two sinks! Huge yard with little maintenance! Come view and apply today at
https://www.americanhomes4rent.com/Property/1874-Blue-Lake-Drive-Greenwood-IN-46143/fcc72bf7-2817-e211-8c0e-78e3b511a681 - Hurry now before this one goes!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21347

(RLNE4488890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1874 Blue Lake Drive have any available units?
1874 Blue Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1874 Blue Lake Drive have?
Some of 1874 Blue Lake Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1874 Blue Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1874 Blue Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 Blue Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1874 Blue Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1874 Blue Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1874 Blue Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 1874 Blue Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1874 Blue Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 Blue Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 1874 Blue Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1874 Blue Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1874 Blue Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 Blue Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1874 Blue Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
