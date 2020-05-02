All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated April 4 2019 at 10:53 PM

1710 Elijah Blue Drive

1710 Elijah Blue Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Elijah Blue Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and has 1,792 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, family room, loft, cook-friendly kitchen, 2 car garage, and so much more! This home is waiting for you to come and make it yours! The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and ***brand new counter tops and plenty of cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Has new carpet throughout!!! Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! 1792 sq ft.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Elijah Blue Drive have any available units?
1710 Elijah Blue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Elijah Blue Drive have?
Some of 1710 Elijah Blue Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Elijah Blue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Elijah Blue Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Elijah Blue Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Elijah Blue Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Elijah Blue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Elijah Blue Drive does offer parking.
Does 1710 Elijah Blue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Elijah Blue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Elijah Blue Drive have a pool?
No, 1710 Elijah Blue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Elijah Blue Drive have accessible units?
No, 1710 Elijah Blue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Elijah Blue Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Elijah Blue Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
