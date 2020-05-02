1710 Elijah Blue Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and has 1,792 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, family room, loft, cook-friendly kitchen, 2 car garage, and so much more! This home is waiting for you to come and make it yours! The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and ***brand new counter tops and plenty of cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Has new carpet throughout!!! Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! 1792 sq ft.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



Not currently accepting Section 8



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.