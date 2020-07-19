1626 Lacebark Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA townhouse for rent in Center Grove! Originally the model home, this property features an open floor plan with over 2,000 sq ft. Main level with raised ceilings and hardwood floors has a great room, 2 sided fireplace, dining room, laundry room, & open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find the large master suite with bay window & walk-in closet. Private master bathroom features a garden tub, separate shower & dual sinks. Third bedroom features access to the private balcony. Beautiful upgrades including neutral paint, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, 2 car garage & more. Community features a clubhouse & swimming pool. Great location near shopping, dining & more!