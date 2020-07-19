All apartments in Greenwood
1626 Lacebark Drive
1626 Lacebark Drive

1626 Lacebark Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1626 Lacebark Dr, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA townhouse for rent in Center Grove! Originally the model home, this property features an open floor plan with over 2,000 sq ft. Main level with raised ceilings and hardwood floors has a great room, 2 sided fireplace, dining room, laundry room, & open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find the large master suite with bay window & walk-in closet. Private master bathroom features a garden tub, separate shower & dual sinks. Third bedroom features access to the private balcony. Beautiful upgrades including neutral paint, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, 2 car garage & more. Community features a clubhouse & swimming pool. Great location near shopping, dining & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Lacebark Drive have any available units?
1626 Lacebark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 Lacebark Drive have?
Some of 1626 Lacebark Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Lacebark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Lacebark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Lacebark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1626 Lacebark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1626 Lacebark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Lacebark Drive offers parking.
Does 1626 Lacebark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 Lacebark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Lacebark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1626 Lacebark Drive has a pool.
Does 1626 Lacebark Drive have accessible units?
No, 1626 Lacebark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Lacebark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 Lacebark Drive has units with dishwashers.
