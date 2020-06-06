All apartments in Greenwood
154 Frostwood Lane
Last updated October 12 2019 at 9:07 PM

154 Frostwood Lane

154 Frostwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

154 Frostwood Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch style home featuring a large living room with ceiling fan, updated eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinetry and countertop space with access to the back patio and back yard. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a garden tub. Two additional bedrooms share a full tub/shower combo bathroom. Laundry closet with full size washer/dryer hook-ups, and an attached 2 car garage. Conveniently located within minutes of Greenwood Mall, restaurants, and interstates.

Gas and electric home.

Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Frostwood Lane have any available units?
154 Frostwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 Frostwood Lane have?
Some of 154 Frostwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Frostwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
154 Frostwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Frostwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Frostwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 154 Frostwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 154 Frostwood Lane offers parking.
Does 154 Frostwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Frostwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Frostwood Lane have a pool?
No, 154 Frostwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 154 Frostwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 154 Frostwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Frostwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Frostwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
