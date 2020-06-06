154 Frostwood Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch style home featuring a large living room with ceiling fan, updated eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinetry and countertop space with access to the back patio and back yard. The master suite features a large walk-in closet and a garden tub. Two additional bedrooms share a full tub/shower combo bathroom. Laundry closet with full size washer/dryer hook-ups, and an attached 2 car garage. Conveniently located within minutes of Greenwood Mall, restaurants, and interstates.



Gas and electric home.



Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.