Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1466 OAKHILL Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

1466 OAKHILL Drive

1466 Oakhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1466 Oakhill Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is really nice 2 bedroom, with a bonus room, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car attached garage. It has new laminate in the living and dining area. It has other updates as well.
(The unit will not be ready to move into until about January 10th.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 OAKHILL Drive have any available units?
1466 OAKHILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1466 OAKHILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1466 OAKHILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 OAKHILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1466 OAKHILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1466 OAKHILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1466 OAKHILL Drive offers parking.
Does 1466 OAKHILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1466 OAKHILL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 OAKHILL Drive have a pool?
No, 1466 OAKHILL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1466 OAKHILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 1466 OAKHILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 OAKHILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1466 OAKHILL Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1466 OAKHILL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1466 OAKHILL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

