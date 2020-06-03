This is really nice 2 bedroom, with a bonus room, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car attached garage. It has new laminate in the living and dining area. It has other updates as well. (The unit will not be ready to move into until about January 10th.)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1466 OAKHILL Drive have any available units?
1466 OAKHILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1466 OAKHILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1466 OAKHILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.