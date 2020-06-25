132 Westridge Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly basketball court

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.

Your dream home awaits! Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with circular floor plan! Home features large great room perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops and all appliances provided with adjacent dining area and charming window seat. Upper level bedrooms are split bedroom floor plan. Master suite has cozy sitting nook,private bath & large closet. Outdoor entertainment includes back patio, fully fenced back yard, and basketball goal in front. Mini barn in backyard for storage.

