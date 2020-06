Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean and well-cared for, absolutely move-in ready two bedroom, two full bath home with fenced back yard. Home has been recently updated. Admire the lovely landscaping as you pull into your two-car attached garage. Enjoy the fenced back yard landscaping as well, equipped with a mini-barn. Super location in Greenwood