All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like
1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:59 PM

1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive

1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
** UNIT PENDING **

MOVE-IN BY 4/1/20 AND RECEIVE A $100 GIFT CARD!
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Sign A Two Year Lease for $900 /mo.
Located in Greenwood off of Meridian Street in Greenwood Trails, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and much more! Come check out this lovely 3BR/2BA townhouse with spacious rooms, nice kitchen and updated bathrooms. Home features living room, formal dining room and a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Master bedroom walks out to a balcony. Property also includes a private fenced-in area overlooking a wooded lot and has a large deck for entertaining. Assigned carport and numbered parking space. Pets Negotiable! Water/Sewer/Snow Removal included! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Copy and paste the link below to watch a video tour!

https://youtu.be/1iHHJ6A9664

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way
Greenwood, IN 46143
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave
Greenwood, IN 46142
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive have any available units?
1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive have?
Some of 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive offers parking.
Does 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive have a pool?
No, 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive have accessible units?
No, 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1090 Greenwood Trail West Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 BedroomsGreenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with ParkingGreenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-BloomingtonMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University