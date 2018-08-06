All apartments in Fort Wayne
Find more places like 2938 Lillie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Wayne, IN
/
2938 Lillie
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2938 Lillie

2938 Lillie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Wayne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2938 Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46806
Oxford

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Really nice 2 bedroom ranch on partially finished basement! large kitchen, new flooring, new interior paint!

Deposit to be determined with approved application.

(RLNE3552259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 Lillie have any available units?
2938 Lillie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Wayne, IN.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
Is 2938 Lillie currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Lillie isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Lillie pet-friendly?
Yes, 2938 Lillie is pet friendly.
Does 2938 Lillie offer parking?
No, 2938 Lillie does not offer parking.
Does 2938 Lillie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Lillie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Lillie have a pool?
No, 2938 Lillie does not have a pool.
Does 2938 Lillie have accessible units?
No, 2938 Lillie does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Lillie have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 Lillie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2938 Lillie have units with air conditioning?
No, 2938 Lillie does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy
Fort Wayne, IN 46814
Three Rivers
101 3 River N
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Similar Pages

Fort Wayne 1 BedroomsFort Wayne 2 Bedrooms
Fort Wayne Apartments with ParkingFort Wayne Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Wayne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Elkhart, INMarion, INHuntington, IN
Warsaw, INColdwater, MI
Wabash, INGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort Wayne

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort WayneHuntington University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion