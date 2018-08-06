Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Wayne, IN
/
2938 Lillie
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2938 Lillie
2938 Lillie Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2938 Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46806
Oxford
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Really nice 2 bedroom ranch on partially finished basement! large kitchen, new flooring, new interior paint!
Deposit to be determined with approved application.
(RLNE3552259)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2938 Lillie have any available units?
2938 Lillie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Wayne, IN
.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Wayne Rent Report
.
Is 2938 Lillie currently offering any rent specials?
2938 Lillie isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 Lillie pet-friendly?
Yes, 2938 Lillie is pet friendly.
Does 2938 Lillie offer parking?
No, 2938 Lillie does not offer parking.
Does 2938 Lillie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2938 Lillie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 Lillie have a pool?
No, 2938 Lillie does not have a pool.
Does 2938 Lillie have accessible units?
No, 2938 Lillie does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 Lillie have units with dishwashers?
No, 2938 Lillie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2938 Lillie have units with air conditioning?
No, 2938 Lillie does not have units with air conditioning.
