9837 Woodbriar Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming all brick ranch in peaceful and convenient Northside neighborhood. Home is well maintained and features a mix of original details and tasteful updates. Kitchen opens to large dining/hearth room, which has french doors that lead to the ample fully fenced backyard, complete with mature trees and storage shed. Master bedroom has beautifully updated en-suite bath. Located on a quiet dead end street and in the coveted Carmel Clay school district! Neighborhood walking trail connects to the Monon.