Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
9837 Woodbriar Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9837 Woodbriar Lane

9837 Woodbriar Lane · No Longer Available
Carmel
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pools
Pet Friendly Places
Location

9837 Woodbriar Lane, Carmel, IN 46280
Chesterton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming all brick ranch in peaceful and convenient Northside neighborhood. Home is well maintained and features a mix of original details and tasteful updates. Kitchen opens to large dining/hearth room, which has french doors that lead to the ample fully fenced backyard, complete with mature trees and storage shed. Master bedroom has beautifully updated en-suite bath. Located on a quiet dead end street and in the coveted Carmel Clay school district! Neighborhood walking trail connects to the Monon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9837 Woodbriar Lane have any available units?
9837 Woodbriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 9837 Woodbriar Lane have?
Some of 9837 Woodbriar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9837 Woodbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9837 Woodbriar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9837 Woodbriar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9837 Woodbriar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 9837 Woodbriar Lane offer parking?
No, 9837 Woodbriar Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9837 Woodbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9837 Woodbriar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9837 Woodbriar Lane have a pool?
No, 9837 Woodbriar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9837 Woodbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 9837 Woodbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9837 Woodbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9837 Woodbriar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9837 Woodbriar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9837 Woodbriar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
