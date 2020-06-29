All apartments in Carmel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

954 3rd Avenue Northwest

954 3rd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

954 3rd Avenue Northwest, Carmel, IN 46032
Traditions on The Monon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location!
Awesome View - This condo is located right on the Monon Trail
You can enjoy all of the Art District Events without having to worry about the downtown traffic or just hang out on your private balcony and enjoy all of the action.
Great Neighborhood - Camel Schools - Excellent Location
Call for showing 317-918-1454

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21053

(RLNE4480275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 3rd Avenue Northwest have any available units?
954 3rd Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 954 3rd Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 954 3rd Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 3rd Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
954 3rd Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 3rd Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 3rd Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 954 3rd Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 954 3rd Avenue Northwest offers parking.
Does 954 3rd Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 954 3rd Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 3rd Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 954 3rd Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 954 3rd Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 954 3rd Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 954 3rd Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 954 3rd Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 954 3rd Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 954 3rd Avenue Northwest has units with air conditioning.
