954 3rd Avenue Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Location! Location! Location!

Awesome View - This condo is located right on the Monon Trail

You can enjoy all of the Art District Events without having to worry about the downtown traffic or just hang out on your private balcony and enjoy all of the action.

Great Neighborhood - Camel Schools - Excellent Location

Call for showing 317-918-1454



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21053



(RLNE4480275)