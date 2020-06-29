954 3rd Avenue Northwest, Carmel, IN 46032 Traditions on The Monon
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Location! Location! Location! Awesome View - This condo is located right on the Monon Trail You can enjoy all of the Art District Events without having to worry about the downtown traffic or just hang out on your private balcony and enjoy all of the action. Great Neighborhood - Camel Schools - Excellent Location Call for showing 317-918-1454
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
