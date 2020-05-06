93 9th street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

ON THE MONON TOWNHOME - Property Id: 22743



Location Location Location! Just finished remodel all new high end appliances, paint, fixtures commercial water softener. Ready to move in! Just steps away from the Monon Trail and a five minute walk to downtown restaurants and entertainment. Two car attached Garage and parking in front of your door! All the fun and none of the noise of downtown Carmel. Walk to Carmel Schools including High School Call for appointment 317 910 8351

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22743

Property Id 22743



(RLNE5653351)