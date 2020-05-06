All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 93 9th street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
93 9th street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

93 9th street

93 9th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

93 9th St NW, Carmel, IN 46032
Traditions on The Monon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ON THE MONON TOWNHOME - Property Id: 22743

Location Location Location! Just finished remodel all new high end appliances, paint, fixtures commercial water softener. Ready to move in! Just steps away from the Monon Trail and a five minute walk to downtown restaurants and entertainment. Two car attached Garage and parking in front of your door! All the fun and none of the noise of downtown Carmel. Walk to Carmel Schools including High School Call for appointment 317 910 8351
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22743
Property Id 22743

(RLNE5653351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 9th street have any available units?
93 9th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 93 9th street have?
Some of 93 9th street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 9th street currently offering any rent specials?
93 9th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 9th street pet-friendly?
No, 93 9th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 93 9th street offer parking?
Yes, 93 9th street offers parking.
Does 93 9th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 9th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 9th street have a pool?
No, 93 9th street does not have a pool.
Does 93 9th street have accessible units?
No, 93 9th street does not have accessible units.
Does 93 9th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 9th street has units with dishwashers.
Does 93 9th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 9th street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis