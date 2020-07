Amenities

Updated home with kitchen w/newer cabinets, countertops & appliances. Fenced in back yard. Hardwood floors. Newer A/C and roof. Newer windows throughout the house. Quaint neighborhood within walking distance of all the exciting things happening in downtown Carmel. This is presented for leasing info only. Tenant shall not rely on the F.C. Tucker Co for any other matters relating to the property of the lease.