825 College Way

Amenities
Beautiful Top to Bottom remodel just completed .
Best of old and new ; original features include marble window sills, shutters, refinished hardwood floors but all new bathrooms, light fixtures and kitchen, including quartz countertops.
The property has a 2 car garage and off street parking, large yard and patio in quiet neighborhood across from Carmel Middle school.
There is lots of storage with huge closets on the second floor.
Minimum 12 month lease but up to 24 month lease available.