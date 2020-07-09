8 Druid Hill Court

Amenities

Fantastic 3BR/2.5BA townhouse for rent just minutes from downtown Carmel's Arts & Design District! New carpet & paint can be found thru-out this over 2,200 sq ft home. Main level features living with fireplace, dining room, half bath, & eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, white cabinets & chrome fixtures. Floating staircase leads to master suite with private bath. Upstairs also has two more large bedrooms & second bathroom. Large finished basement has tons of space for entertaining & play. Big laundry room has loads of storage too. Enjoy warmer weather on the back patio with privacy fence & storage shed. Amazing location that you can walk to grocery shopping, dining, nightlife, the Monon Trail, library & Carmel Schools!