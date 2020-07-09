All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 8 Druid Hill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
8 Druid Hill Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:27 AM

8 Druid Hill Court

8 Druid Hill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8 Druid Hill Court, Carmel, IN 46032
Wilson Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fantastic 3BR/2.5BA townhouse for rent just minutes from downtown Carmel's Arts & Design District! New carpet & paint can be found thru-out this over 2,200 sq ft home. Main level features living with fireplace, dining room, half bath, & eat-in kitchen with hardwood floors, white cabinets & chrome fixtures. Floating staircase leads to master suite with private bath. Upstairs also has two more large bedrooms & second bathroom. Large finished basement has tons of space for entertaining & play. Big laundry room has loads of storage too. Enjoy warmer weather on the back patio with privacy fence & storage shed. Amazing location that you can walk to grocery shopping, dining, nightlife, the Monon Trail, library & Carmel Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Druid Hill Court have any available units?
8 Druid Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 8 Druid Hill Court have?
Some of 8 Druid Hill Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Druid Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
8 Druid Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Druid Hill Court pet-friendly?
No, 8 Druid Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 8 Druid Hill Court offer parking?
No, 8 Druid Hill Court does not offer parking.
Does 8 Druid Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Druid Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Druid Hill Court have a pool?
No, 8 Druid Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 8 Druid Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 8 Druid Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Druid Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Druid Hill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Druid Hill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Druid Hill Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis