7279 Barker Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Make the discovery… Stunning three bedroom, four bath, built-in 2019 townhome that has all of the premium finishes found in a custom home! The lower level has a two car garage, huge wet bar with fridge, living room and full bath.

On the main level you will love the gourmet kitchen with Huge center island, hearth with fireplace, dining area, Great room and half-bath! The stainless steel appliances, 42” cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash are a 10! Upstairs you will find an awesome master suite, two additional bedrooms, laundry room and a full hall bath! Seeing is believing and available immediately.