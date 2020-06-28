All apartments in Carmel
Last updated February 29 2020

7279 Barker Street

7279 Barker St · No Longer Available
Location

7279 Barker St, Carmel, IN 46033

Amenities

Make the discovery… Stunning three bedroom, four bath, built-in 2019 townhome that has all of the premium finishes found in a custom home! The lower level has a two car garage, huge wet bar with fridge, living room and full bath.
On the main level you will love the gourmet kitchen with Huge center island, hearth with fireplace, dining area, Great room and half-bath! The stainless steel appliances, 42” cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash are a 10! Upstairs you will find an awesome master suite, two additional bedrooms, laundry room and a full hall bath! Seeing is believing and available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

