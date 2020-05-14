7259 Barker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This amazing 3 level home is NOW READY and is BRAND NEW!!! Here you will enjoy BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION offering 3 levels, 3 large bedrooms all on the 3rd floor, 2 full baths, and 2 1/2 baths for your family to enjoy and move around in over 2000 square feet. There is an open kitchen concept with a beautiful island and 42" cabinets. There is a HUGE garage and an extended deck off the back for enjoying the outside. Stop by today to see one of the nicest, brand new rentals available before its too late. All appliances will be provided at the time of rental. Make this yours today!