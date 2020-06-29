All apartments in Carmel
Last updated March 5 2020

616 Copley Place

616 Copley Place · No Longer Available
Location

616 Copley Place, Carmel, IN 46290
Lacoma Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Large Executive Home in Carmel Schools - This executive home has over 5000 ft., four bedrooms and large family, dining and rec rooms. A huge kitchen with abundant cabinets and a gas cooktop will be perfect for entertaining. Each large bedroom has its own bathroom and privacy. Storage will not be a problem as this home features a large storage area (with full staircase) above the 3-car garage. Maintenance for the in ground swimming pool and lawn mowing are INCLUDED IN THE RENT. All you have to do is move-in and enjoy this beautiful home located close to lots of shopping, restaurants and I-465. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5514256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Copley Place have any available units?
616 Copley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 616 Copley Place currently offering any rent specials?
616 Copley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Copley Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Copley Place is pet friendly.
Does 616 Copley Place offer parking?
Yes, 616 Copley Place offers parking.
Does 616 Copley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Copley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Copley Place have a pool?
Yes, 616 Copley Place has a pool.
Does 616 Copley Place have accessible units?
No, 616 Copley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Copley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Copley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Copley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Copley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
