616 Copley Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Large Executive Home in Carmel Schools - This executive home has over 5000 ft., four bedrooms and large family, dining and rec rooms. A huge kitchen with abundant cabinets and a gas cooktop will be perfect for entertaining. Each large bedroom has its own bathroom and privacy. Storage will not be a problem as this home features a large storage area (with full staircase) above the 3-car garage. Maintenance for the in ground swimming pool and lawn mowing are INCLUDED IN THE RENT. All you have to do is move-in and enjoy this beautiful home located close to lots of shopping, restaurants and I-465. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5514256)