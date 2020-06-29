5868 East 126th Street, Carmel, IN 46033 Plum Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Space abounds in this awesome home in one of Carmel's most popular neighborhoods. 4ft extension gives you an extra large Family Rm & Master Bedroom & all Bedrooms have walk-in closets! Beautiful Kitchen with center island & all appliances stay. Great yard with tasteful landscaping & patio out back for relaxing or enjoying a summertime BBQ.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
