All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 5868 East 126th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
5868 East 126th Street
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

5868 East 126th Street

5868 East 126th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5868 East 126th Street, Carmel, IN 46033
Plum Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Space abounds in this awesome home in one of Carmel's most popular neighborhoods. 4ft extension gives you an extra large Family Rm & Master Bedroom & all Bedrooms have walk-in closets! Beautiful Kitchen with center island & all appliances stay. Great yard with tasteful landscaping & patio out back for relaxing or enjoying a summertime BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5868 East 126th Street have any available units?
5868 East 126th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 5868 East 126th Street have?
Some of 5868 East 126th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5868 East 126th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5868 East 126th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5868 East 126th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5868 East 126th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 5868 East 126th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5868 East 126th Street offers parking.
Does 5868 East 126th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5868 East 126th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5868 East 126th Street have a pool?
No, 5868 East 126th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5868 East 126th Street have accessible units?
No, 5868 East 126th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5868 East 126th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5868 East 126th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5868 East 126th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5868 East 126th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis