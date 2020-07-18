453 South American Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

The best location in Carmel! Across the street from the Palladium and the Monon Trail. Only a 4 minute walk to plays, musical performances, the farmer’s market, Christkindlmarkt and 18 restaurants/bars (over 50 within a 15 minute walk!) and only a 7 minute bike ride down the Monon to Central Park, The Monon Center and Waterpark This luxury end unit townhouse has new carpet, new paint, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Cozy fireplace to warm up after ice skating at the winter market. Double french doors lead to 2 private balconies. 2 master suites with private baths and custom closets are perfect for roommates. Downstairs bonus room makes a perfect office or exercise area. Private 2 car heated garage.