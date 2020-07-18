All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 453 South American Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
453 South American Way
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:25 AM

453 South American Way

453 American Way S · (317) 595-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

453 American Way S, Carmel, IN 46032
The Commons at City Centre Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1857 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
The best location in Carmel! Across the street from the Palladium and the Monon Trail. Only a 4 minute walk to plays, musical performances, the farmer’s market, Christkindlmarkt and 18 restaurants/bars (over 50 within a 15 minute walk!) and only a 7 minute bike ride down the Monon to Central Park, The Monon Center and Waterpark This luxury end unit townhouse has new carpet, new paint, hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Cozy fireplace to warm up after ice skating at the winter market. Double french doors lead to 2 private balconies. 2 master suites with private baths and custom closets are perfect for roommates. Downstairs bonus room makes a perfect office or exercise area. Private 2 car heated garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 South American Way have any available units?
453 South American Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 453 South American Way have?
Some of 453 South American Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 South American Way currently offering any rent specials?
453 South American Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 South American Way pet-friendly?
No, 453 South American Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 453 South American Way offer parking?
Yes, 453 South American Way offers parking.
Does 453 South American Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 South American Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 South American Way have a pool?
No, 453 South American Way does not have a pool.
Does 453 South American Way have accessible units?
No, 453 South American Way does not have accessible units.
Does 453 South American Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 South American Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 453 South American Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 South American Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 453 South American Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolsCarmel Dog Friendly Apartments
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity