Carmel, IN
447 Autumn Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:36 PM

447 Autumn Drive

447 Autumn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

447 Autumn Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Townhomes at City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated 2BR (Office/Study in basement could be converted to 3rd bedroom), 2.5BA townhome within walking distance to the Monon Trail, downtown Carmel, Farmers' Market, and the Palladium, City Center...just about everything! Brand-new furnace and hot water heater, wood floors throughout, 2-car attached garage, water softener, whole house humidifier, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, crown molding, reverse osmosis drinking water...too many upgrades to mention.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Autumn Drive have any available units?
447 Autumn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 447 Autumn Drive have?
Some of 447 Autumn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 Autumn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
447 Autumn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Autumn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 447 Autumn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 447 Autumn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 447 Autumn Drive offers parking.
Does 447 Autumn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 Autumn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Autumn Drive have a pool?
No, 447 Autumn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 447 Autumn Drive have accessible units?
No, 447 Autumn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Autumn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 Autumn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Autumn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Autumn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

