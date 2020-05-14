447 Autumn Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated 2BR (Office/Study in basement could be converted to 3rd bedroom), 2.5BA townhome within walking distance to the Monon Trail, downtown Carmel, Farmers' Market, and the Palladium, City Center...just about everything! Brand-new furnace and hot water heater, wood floors throughout, 2-car attached garage, water softener, whole house humidifier, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, crown molding, reverse osmosis drinking water...too many upgrades to mention.