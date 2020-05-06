3488 Golden Gate Drive N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic West Carmel Location, this town home features neutrally painted interior with newer flooring throughout(2017). Main floor is open/bright,nice family room w/ view of large green space outside. Open kitchen w/ island & plenty of counter space, great for entertaining & hearth room/morning room adds to charm as well. Three bedrooms upstairs, w/ a main bath off the hallway. The spacious master suite includes private bathroom. You'll love the great closet space! The entry level of the town home offers ample storage & a nice bonus room for extra sleeping space, a second family room, office, study, play area or music room, etc. Close to parks, walking trails, shopping. Short term leases available, monthly rent varies w/ terms < 12 months.