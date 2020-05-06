3488 Golden Gate Drive N

Amenities
Fantastic West Carmel Location, this town home features neutrally painted interior with newer flooring throughout(2017). Main floor is open/bright,nice family room w/ view of large green space outside. Open kitchen w/ island & plenty of counter space, great for entertaining & hearth room/morning room adds to charm as well. Three bedrooms upstairs, w/ a main bath off the hallway. The spacious master suite includes private bathroom. You'll love the great closet space! The entry level of the town home offers ample storage & a nice bonus room for extra sleeping space, a second family room, office, study, play area or music room, etc. Close to parks, walking trails, shopping. Short term leases available, monthly rent varies w/ terms < 12 months.