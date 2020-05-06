All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 3488 Golden Gate Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
3488 Golden Gate Drive N
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:25 PM

3488 Golden Gate Drive N

3488 Golden Gate Dr W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3488 Golden Gate Dr W, Carmel, IN 46074
Townhomes at Stanford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic West Carmel Location, this town home features neutrally painted interior with newer flooring throughout(2017). Main floor is open/bright,nice family room w/ view of large green space outside. Open kitchen w/ island & plenty of counter space, great for entertaining & hearth room/morning room adds to charm as well. Three bedrooms upstairs, w/ a main bath off the hallway. The spacious master suite includes private bathroom. You'll love the great closet space! The entry level of the town home offers ample storage & a nice bonus room for extra sleeping space, a second family room, office, study, play area or music room, etc. Close to parks, walking trails, shopping. Short term leases available, monthly rent varies w/ terms < 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3488 Golden Gate Drive N have any available units?
3488 Golden Gate Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 3488 Golden Gate Drive N have?
Some of 3488 Golden Gate Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3488 Golden Gate Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
3488 Golden Gate Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3488 Golden Gate Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 3488 Golden Gate Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 3488 Golden Gate Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 3488 Golden Gate Drive N offers parking.
Does 3488 Golden Gate Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3488 Golden Gate Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3488 Golden Gate Drive N have a pool?
No, 3488 Golden Gate Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 3488 Golden Gate Drive N have accessible units?
No, 3488 Golden Gate Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 3488 Golden Gate Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3488 Golden Gate Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3488 Golden Gate Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3488 Golden Gate Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis